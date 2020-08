The Ministry of Health in Oman has updated the coronavirus situation in the country. 212 new coronavirus cases has been reported in Oman in the last 24 hours along with 6 deaths.

Thus the total infection tally has reached at 82,743. The death toll has reached at 557. The total recoveries has also reached at 77,427. The recovery rate climbed to 93.6%. 153 patients were in ICU.