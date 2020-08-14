Fans file online petition demanding wax statue for Sushant Singh Rajput at Madame Tussauds

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans have demanded that a wax statue of the late actor be installed at London’s Madame Tussauds.

Basundhara Ghosh, a fan of the 34-year-old late actor, started a petition on the online website change.org calling for a wax statue of Sushant’s to be installed at London’s iconic wax museum.

The petition has garnered more than 50,000 signatures.

Sushant was found dead in his Bandra apartment in Mumbai home on June 14.

Things took a turn when an FIR was filed in Patna on a complaint by Sushant’s family against his live-in partner Rhea Chakraborty for abetment of suicide.