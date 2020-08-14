Forex market: Indian rupee gains against UAE dirham, US dollar

In the forex market the domestic currency, Indian rupee has surged up. As per the market experts, the positive opening of Indian share market, sustained foreign fund inflows and weakening of US dollar has supported the Indian rupee.

At the Interbank forex market, the Indian rupee opened at 74.85 . And it later gained ground and touched 74.81 against the US dollar, registering a marginal rise of 3 paise over its previous close of 74.84. Indian rupee is trading at 20.37 against the UAE dirham.

The ‘Dollar index’, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.10% to 93.23.