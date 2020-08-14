Gulf country announces important decision

Kuwait has made an important announcement. As per the new decision of Kuwait government foreigners who are closely related to Kuwaitis will be allowed to enter the country if they come from the 31 countries from which flights are currently banned.

“Airlines operating at the Kuwait International Airport are directed to allow entry of non-Kuwaiti passengers who have a first-degree relation with a Kuwaiti citizen such as the father, the mother, husband, wife and children coming from the 31 countries,” Saad Al Otaibi, the spokesman for Kuwait’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), said.

Also, domestic workers with valid residency permits and who are accompanied by their sponsors are allowed entry into Kuwait too.

On August 1, the DGCA announced the ban on the 31 countries including India, Pakistan, Egypt, and the Philippines that have large communities of expatriates in Kuwait.