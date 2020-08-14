IMD forecasts heavy rainfall: Red alert issued

The national weather forecasting agency, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heavy rainfall. The IMD had predicted heavy rainfall in the coastal regions of Maharashtra including Mumbai, Thane and Palghar.

IMD has also issued a Red alert for Pune. IMD had also issued an orange alert for Satara, Raigad, Thane, Kolhapur .

“Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg today,” IMD informed.