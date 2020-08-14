Man denies to accept wife after she is allegedly raped!!!

In a shocking incident reported Bihar, a man has refused to accept his wife after she was allegedly raped and impregnated by her maternal uncle. The 20-year-old victim was allegedly raped and impregnated by her maternal uncle when she was residing at her maternal grandfather’s place in Katihar district.

The 20-year-old victim has registered a complaint against her maternal uncle for raping and impregnating her.The victim is eight months’ pregnant and she also named four other family members in FIR including her maternal grandfather for thrashing her and throwing her out of the house. According to the police officer, the woman said her husband refused to take her in saying she should stay with the person whose child she is carrying in her womb.

Citing the First Information Report (FIR), the SHO said the accused raped the girl for several months and threatened to kill her if she revealed the fact to anyone.

The police officer also said that the girl’s maternal uncle agreed to pay Rs 2 lakh for not approaching the police after a meeting in the village. Later, the man refused to pay the money saying he would better fight the case.

Meanwhile, the girl’s maternal grandfather asked police not to file a case saying they have already paid Rs 2 lakh to the victim’s husband. The woman is currently residing at her maternal uncle’s house.