“Muslims joining BJP, RSS cannot be treated as Muslim” : Imams’ association issues warning

The association of Imams’ has issued a warning against all those Muslims working in BJP and RSS. The West Bengal Imams’ Association has ignited controversy by issuing a warning against Muslim people joining BJP and RSS.

“According to Hadis, if a Muslim participates in increasing the strength of the enemy of Islam, and joins them, the person cannot be treated as Muslim. In the future, our fight will be against the the RSS, the BJP and their associates. Will you applaud us then or carry the flags of RSS-BJP?”, said Mohammed Yahiya the chairman of the association.

“How could he do this? He bowed down to the floor of the Parliament stairs and took a pledge on the Indian Constitution. How could a prime minister inaugurate a temple?”, said Yahiya condemning Prime Minister Narendra Modi for inaugurating the Bhumi Pujan of Ayodhya Ram Temple.

“They have shown such destruction in Kashmir on August 5, 2019. Before that, they did similar things in Gujarat and Assam. They have hurt the sentiments of crores of Muslims by destroying a mosque to construct a temple. Is it building a nation?”, said Yahiya.