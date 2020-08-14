Netflix announces premiere date for ‘Masaba Masaba’

The premiere date for ‘Masaba Masaba’ was announced by digital streaming platform Netflix. The series ‘Masaba Masaba’ by fashion designer Masaba Gupta’ will be premiered on August 28.

The series directed by Sonam Nair is based on real-life moments from Masaba’s life and follows her unique background. Masaba Masaba will feature Neil Bhoopalam, Rytasha Rathore, Smaran Sahu.

Ashvini Yardi serve as showrunner on the series which has been produced by Viniyard Films. The show will also feature Masaba’s actor-mother Neena Gupta.

“Mom and I are playing fictionalised characters of ourselves in ‘Masaba Masaba’. The series is a slice of our lives and reliving key moments even though fictionalised, took me down memory lane. Sharing screen space with mom was quite an experience,” Masaba said in a statement.