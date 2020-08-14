PUBG addiction has claimed yet another life in India! Teenager dies after playing game continuously for days!!!

A 16-year-old boy in Andhra Pradesh, who was quite addicted to PUBG game, died after playing the game continuously for many days.

Due to the covid 19-induced lockdown, the boy had been staying at home and spent most of his time playing PUBG. He was so addicted to the game, that he forgot about eating and drinking and skipped his meals for days.



Without consuming anything, the boy fell sick due to severe dehydration. Soon after, his family members rushed him to a private hospital in Eluru Town. Suffering from extreme diarrhoea, he died while undergoing treatment on Monday.

In a similar case in January, a 25-year-old man died after suffering a brain stroke while playing the game in Pune. As per reports, Harshal Memane, while playing the game, complained about not being able to move his right arm and leg. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was diagnosed with intracerebral haemorrhage, and subsequently passed away

In July, Pakistan temporarily banned the game after “receiving complaints from different segments of society” on account of it being detrimental to players’ health.