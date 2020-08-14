Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends lower

In the stock market the domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty has ended lower. BSE Sensex ended 433 points or 1.13% lower at 37,877 and NSE Nifty fell 122 points or 1.08% to close at 11,178.

Nine of 11 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended lower. The overall market breadth was negative as negative as 1,628 shares ended lower while 1,088 ended higher on the BSE.

The top gainers in the market were JSW Steel, Coal India, Sun Pharma, Cipla, NTPC, Titan, Tata Steel and Shree Cements.

The top losers in the market were Eicher Motors,Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India, ITC, HDFC Bank, HCL Technologies, Indian Oil, IndusInd Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank .