Sushant Singh Rajput singing ‘Sri Krishna Govind Hare Murari’ ; old video goes viral : Watch Here

A video clip showing Sushant Singh Rajput singing famous Krishna bhajan surfaced on Twitter today. In the video clip, the Kedarnath actor is singing ‘Shri Krishna Govinda Hare Murari, hey Nath Narayana Vasudeva” on the microphone. The video shot in January 2020 at Sushant’s sister’s house in Panchkula shows Sush singing with complete devotion.

All the while Sushant is singing not for a moment does he looks abnormal or mentally unstable. Unfortunately, since his demise on 14 June Rhea Chakraborty and her team has been trying to establish that the actor suffered from depression. It seems that there are a lot of things that are still not known. That is why fans and supporters of the actor are strongly promoting demand for CBI inquiry.

Apart from his family members including his father and sisters, now even Bollywood stars are slowly coming out in support. Exactly two months ago, the actor allegedly killed himself at his residence in Bandra. As the proofs are coming out many are saying that someone murdered him. Even the family members of Sushant Singh Rajput seem to think that someone forced him to kill himself.