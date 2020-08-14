Woman achieves Guinness world record for spelling words backwards in just one minute !!!!! Watch video here….

A woman has earned her a place in the Guinness World Records by spelling words backwards. Pam Onnen, from Hastings in Minnesota, spelled 56 words backwards in just one minute. The previous record of most words spelled backwards in one minute was 17.

Guinness World Records shared a video of Onnen spelling 56?words backwards from a randomised list in a duration of one minute. Whenever she learns a new word, she is keen to spell it backwards and see how fast she can spell it backwards.?The video also featured her reciting the English alphabet backwards.?She then went on to show off another talent of hers: pronouncing words backwards.