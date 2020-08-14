World cricket witnessed a young boy of 17 score his first international century on this day…3 Decades back!!!!

On this day in 1990, 17-year-old Sachin Tendulkar scores his first international hundreds in a Test match against England at Old Trafford. Tendulkar was just 17 years and 112 days old at the time and became the third youngest batsman to score a Test century.

After getting to his 1st hundred, there was no stopping Sachin Tendulkar. The man from Mumbai came out with unprecedented hunger to get big scores and delivered more often than not.

Tendulkar went on to set numerous world records and even lead India in during his nearly 24-year international career which saw him play 200 Tests, 463 ODIs and 1 T20 international. It is no secret that cricket is a religion in India, and Sachin Tendulkar its most exalted God.