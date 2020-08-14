Yamaha launches new website with online sales facility in India

Yamaha has announced the launch of its new online retail platform called the Virtual Store. Integrated as a new section on the company’s existing India website, the company says that the Virtual Store aims to enhance its customers’ buying experience. While an online presence in today’s hyper-digital age is a given, there has been a sudden thrust towards doorstep, contactless retail services since the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Virtual Store offers a 360-degree view of the product and allows specification comparisons between other Yamaha two-wheelers, under the ‘Buyer’s Guide’ tab. Moreover, customers can book their vehicle online for a booking amount of Rs 5,000 after choosing the nearest Yamaha showroom. However, the online booking functionality is currently available only on the company’s motorcycle range – comprising the YZF R15 V3.0, MT 15, FZ 25, FZS 25, FZS FI V3.0 and FZ FI V3.0 – and doesn’t extend to its scooter models.

The company says that customers can opt for doorstep delivery and Yamaha dealerships will lend their support and provide contactless delivery to customers. They will also rely on digital communication tools, such as WhatsApp, to fulfil all of customers’ documentation needs and respond to any queries.

While Yamaha will start the online sales module from Chennai, the company plans to integrate over 300 dealerships across the country by the end of this calendar year. It will also introduce the option of buying apparel and accessories online through the website itself.

Even though the COVID-19 pandemic has marred automobile sales and had an impact on all vehicle segments – two-wheeler sales in July 2020 culminating at 12,81,354 units (July 2019: 15,11,692 / -15 percent) – there are still signs and expectations of a quick recovery from the two-wheeler segment, as people move to adopt means of personal mobility over public transportation. As a result, any attempt to engage with the customer in a safe and contactless manner can reap benefits.