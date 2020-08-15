Actress Malavika Mohanan’s latest photoshoot goes viral : See Pics

Malavika Mohanan is one of the popular personalities on Instagram. She is undeniably the most appealing young actor from South Indian cinema. She knows how to impress her fans. She has become a sensational star with her photographs on Instagram.

Malavika has got a taste for fashion and she makes every outfit look effortless and her Instagram account is a treat for fashion lovers. But this time Malavika Mohanan took to her Instagram to share a few photographs from the vacation and in one of the pic, she is seen wearing a bikini and enjoying in the swimming pool.

Malavika Mohanan is the daughter of the Cinematographer Mohanan and she will be seen playing the female lead in the much awaited Tamil movie Master in which Vijay is playing the lead role.

She is one of the actresses who grabs all the heads while waiting for her big-ticket movie, Vijay’s Master, to release in theatres. Her upcoming film Master also has Vijay Sethupathi, Andrea, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj, Arjun Das in the crucial role, which is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, and produced by Xavier Britto, under the banner XB Film Creators.