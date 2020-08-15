Chinese national arrested for running illegal betting racket

A Chinese national has been arrested for running an illegal online betting racket . Hyderabad police has arrested a Chinese man in Delhi for running a Rs 1,100 crore illegal gambling racket in India for a China based company.

The Chinese man Chinese man identified as Yah Hao was nabbed along with three of his Indian associates following a complaint by two Hyderabad men who lost Rs 1.64 lakh and Rs 97,000 while gambling online.

Yah Hao is supposed to be the head of Southeast Asian operations for the Beijing T Power Company. Various subsidiaries of the companies were organising online gambling with a total transaction value of Rs 1,100 crore.