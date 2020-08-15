Coronavirus : India conducts record number of COVID-19 tests in last 24 hours

New Delhi: India has touched a new milestone with the highest number of COVID-19 tests in a single day so far, after a record high of 8,48,728 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tests to 2,76,94,416 on Friday, said the Union Health Ministry.

World Health Organisation (WHO) has advised that a country needs 140 tests per day per million population.

While the national average is 603 tests/day/million population, with focussed efforts of the Centre and effective implementation by the states/UTs, 34 of them have exceeded this figure.

There are 1,451 labs with 958 in the government sector and 493 private labs.

“There are 749 Real-Time RT PCR based testing labs including 447 government and 302 private labs. A total of 586 TrueNat based testing labs are functioning in the country including 478 government and 108 private labs. There are 116 CBNAAT based testing labs in the country including 33 government labs and 83 private labs,” Ministry said.