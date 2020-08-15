Covid-19 Updates: State government extended state-wide night curfew

The state government has imposed a night curfew across the state to contain the spread of coronavirus. The Punjab state government has announced this. The night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am was extended across the state.

The night curfew will now be applicable to all cities, with an exemption for industries. Punjab CM Amarinder Singh also announced weekend ‘Stay at Home’ for avoidance of unnecessary movement and socialising, other than essential services, in Ludhiana, Patiala and Jalandhar cities for the next fortnight.

It has been decided that every marriage hall, restaurant and office, where more than 10 people gather, will appoint one Covid monitor to ensure full compliance of masks, sanitisation and social distancing.