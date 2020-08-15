‘Delhi riots was pre-planned, funds were provided by Popular Front’: Shocking revelations by accused

The Delhi riots was a result of pre-planned conspiracy revealed a prime accused. Meeran Haider, the PhD student from Jamia Millia Islamia University has made this shocking revelation.

Meeran Haider, the president of the Rashtriya Janata Dal youth wing’s Delhi unit and a member of Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC) has revealed that the anti-Hindu riots were planned after the Jamia violence and was funded by Popular Front of India (PFI).

Meeran revealed that he had received Rs 5 lakhs to engineer the riots. The Muslim dominated areas of Delhi, Zafarabad and Seelampur were chosen and Meeran and others were given the task to collect knives, petrol and stones etc.

He also admitted that he had prepared a register before the riots to maintain the record of all fund being collected for the purpose. He said that the money received as ‘Zakat’ was used by them to purchase gadgets, weapons and other things which they required to carry out the task.

Haider told the police that the union government’s decision to scrap the Article 370, Babri Masjid verdict by SC followed by the implementation of CAA by the government had filled his mind with anger and hatred which pushed him to unite the Muslims against the government. Meeran said that the riot was divided into 3 phases – protests, roadblocks and riots.

Meeran Haider was arrested under the UAPA and is in judicial custody