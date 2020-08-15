Family found dead in “puzzling conditions”;The deceased include an 11-year-old girl.

In a bothersome incident, a family of 4 members were found dead under the mysterious conditions at their residence in Telangana. The deceased include an 11-year-old girl.

The plight took place on Friday in Nagpur village under Revally Mandal in Wanaparthy district of the state. Police believe it could be a case of mass suicide. However, the policemen were baffled after the discovery of a freshly dug up pit and some lemon and coconuts inside it.



The victims have been identified as 65-year-old Hazeera Bee, her 42-year-old Asma Begum, 42-year-old son-in-law Khaja Pasha and their daughter Arsin Haseena. Pasha’s body was recovered from the courtyard of the house.

The police suspect some black magic ritual in search of a hidden treasure. They haven’t found any injury or resistance marks on the bodies.



“Barring Haseena’s body which has some scratch marks, there were no injuries or resistance marks on the bodies of other victims. We are probing the case from all angles. We are also investigating the superstition angle due to the recovery of lemon and coconut and other materials. The victims allegedly consumed some poisonous substance, but we are yet to ascertain under what circumstances they all died,” said Wanaparthy SP, KM Kiran Kumar.