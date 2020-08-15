DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWSGulfInternational

Independence Day 2020 : Burj Khalifa lights up in Indian flag colours ; Watch Video

Aug 15, 2020, 11:02 pm IST

Dubai’s Burj Khalifa lit up with the colours of the Indian flag on Saturday night to mark the country’s 74th Independence Day.

The display of the Indian flag on the world’s tallest and most famous skyscraper happened at 8.45pm, highlighting the strong relations the UAE and India share.

The Consulate General of India (CGI) in Dubai tweeted a live video of the display from Downtown Dubai.

