Independence Day 2020 : Burj Khalifa lights up in Indian flag colours ; Watch Video

Dubai’s Burj Khalifa lit up with the colours of the Indian flag on Saturday night to mark the country’s 74th Independence Day.

The display of the Indian flag on the world’s tallest and most famous skyscraper happened at 8.45pm, highlighting the strong relations the UAE and India share.

Video: The Burj Khalifa glows with the Indian Tricolour on the occasion of the country's Independence Day. Video: Rahul Gajjar/Khaleej Times pic.twitter.com/YCMo86Tuhc — Khaleej Times (@khaleejtimes) August 15, 2020

The Consulate General of India (CGI) in Dubai tweeted a live video of the display from Downtown Dubai.