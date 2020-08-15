Independence Day 2020 : Burj Khalifa to light up with Indian tricolour tonight

Dubai’s Burj Khalifa will light up with the colours of the Indian flag tonight to mark the country’s 74th Independence Day. The display of the Indian flag on the world’s tallest and most famous skyscraper will take place at 8.45pm, highlighting the strong relations the UAE and India share.

“All Indian residents in UAE and Friends of India are informed about projection of our Tricolour on #BurjKhalifa today at 2045 hrs, August 15 on the occasion of Indian Independence Day. We will relay pics on twitter,” the CGI tweeted.

Earlier, the President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, had sent a congratulatory message to Indian President Ram Nath Kovind on the occasion. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar messages to President Kovind, as well as to Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India.