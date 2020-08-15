Independence Day 2020 : PM Modi to address nation from Red Fort Today ; Here’s how to watch live

PM Narendra Modi is set to address the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort to mark 74th Independence Day today. The prime minister will arrive at Red Fort at 7.18 am and will address the nation at 7.30 am after unfurling the national flag.

This will be PM Narendra Modi’s seventh consecutive Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the iconic monument. In the past, his Independence Day speeches have been marked with big announcements, his government’s achievements and bringing to people’s attention what he believes to be the major challenges facing the country.

This year, he is likely to focus on the government’s efforts to deal with Covid-19 pandemic.

PM Narendra Modi will be delivering his seventh consecutive Independence Day speech today. He is only the fourth prime minister of India to deliver seven consecutive Independence Day speeches from Red Fort and first non-Congress PM to get this opportunity. India’s first and longest-serving PM Jawaharlal Nehru addressed the nation 16 times from the ramparts of Red Fort. His daughter Indira Gandhi did it for 11 years. PM Modi’s predecessor Congress leader Manmohan Singh has addressed the nation on Independence for 10 consecutive years.