Online Class : Govt directs educational institutions to waive off 25% school fees

Govt directs educational institutions to waive off 25% school fees

Assam government on Friday issued an order for 25 per cent fee cut at all private schools from May 2020 till the schools open. This will be applicable for classes from pre-school to Class XII. The educational institutes who have already collected the fees meant for these months will adjust the concession in the next installment of fees, a statement issued on Friday said.

“..the income of all the citizens of Assam has been badly affected and they are not in a position to afford payment of school fees till the lockdown period is over,” the statement further said.

The statement while adding that almost all private educational institutions have started classes online and thereby have been saving “substantial expenditure on various heads including energy charges and maintenance costs, the waiving off 25 per cent fees will “minimise the miseries” of the parents.

Taking to twitter, Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said: “In view of COVID19 pandemic, we’ve advised all private educational institutions to offer at least 25% concessions in monthly fees (pre-primary to XII), from May 1, 2020 till formal opening of schools. These institutions are saving substantial expenditure under various heads.”