State government to ban SDPI

Radical Islamic organization Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) will be banned soon. The Karnataka government is planning to ban the organization after its role in organizing the riots in Bengaluru came in to light. SDPI leader Muzamil Pasha has already been arrested by Bengaluru Police for his suspected role in the engineering the riots by Muslims mobs. This was informed by Basavaraj S. Bommai , the home minister in Karnataka.

“The role of the SDPI has emerged in the violence that took place on Tuesday night in Bengaluru. Our investigation into that party’s role is continuing and we [Karnataka government] will also recommend to the Central government that the organisation be banned,” Bommai stated.

Bommai added that the scope of Home Ministry’s investigation will also include the role played by SDPI in instigating the anti-CAA violence in Mangaluru that occurred earlier this year.

SDPI was founded in 2009 and is a political arm of the Islamic fundamentalist organisation, Popular Front of India(PFI). The PFI was founded in 2006 as ‘a cover for the National Development Front (NDF) .