Sushant Singh’s Death : Lawyer makes some shocking revelations about autopsy report

As people and celebrities demand for CBI probe into Sushant Singh’s death case, actor’s family lawyer Vikas Singh has made some serious allegations against Rhea Chakraborty. As per the Times of India report, in an interview, the lawyer allegedly said that Rhea did not allow Sushant to talk to his father. He said that if Rhea had not closed the communication line between the two then Sushant’s demise could have evaded as ultimately family is the biggest support system.

He further added that Rhea had no interest in Sushant and had come to use him and he thought she had become his life partner but Rhea dumped him on June 8. According to Singh, the family has lost their son and is trying to get justice.

The family lawyer also alleges that the post-mortem report of the actor does not mention the time of his death. News agency ANI quoted him saying, “The post mortem report that I have seen doesn’t mention the time of death which is a crucial detail. Whether he was hanged after being killed or he died by hanging can be cleared with the time of death.”