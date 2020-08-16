” BJP and RSS control Facebook and Whatsapp in India”: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi

Former president of AICC and Congress MP from Wayanad Rahul Gandhi has criticized that social media platforms Facebook and Whatsapp are owned by BJP. The Congress leader said this after a foreign publication reported that Facebook looks the other way in cases of hate speech and objectionable content from leaders and workers of the ruling BJP.

As per the report by the Wall Street Journal, the Facebook has said that punishing violations by BJP workers “would damage the company’s business prospects in the country”. Quoting current and former employees, the article said Facebook has a “broader pattern of favouritism” towards the BJP.