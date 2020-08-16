Coronavirus Updates ;Prisoner dies of Covid, 217 people diagnosed with the disease at Poojappura Central Jail!!!

Thiruvananthapuram: A prisoner died at Poojappura Central Jail due to Covid. Manikandan, 72, a trial prisoner, died is a native of kilimanoor,Trivandrum.

He was admitted to the hospital due to physical illness and and in further checkups tested covid positive.It assumes that he had congenital diseases. Subsequently, many more prisoners, all asymptomatic, have been diagnosed with the virus, thereby creating a cluster within the confined facility. Around 1,000 prisoners were currently lodged in the prison.