Covid-19 Updates: 508 new cases in Kuwait

The Ministry of Health has updated the coronavirus situation in Kuwait. 508 new cases of coronavirus infection has been reported in Kuwait in the last 24 hours along with 3 deaths and 616 recoveries.

Thus the total infection tally has reached at 76,205. Death toll has reached at 501. The overall recoveries reached at 68,135. There are 117 patients receiving intensive care treatment. Kuwait’s total virus tests have climbed to 558,800 after 2,863 tests have been done over the past 24 hours.