“Everybody believes in the capability and valour of the Indian army. Except the PM”: Rahul Gandhi mocks Narendra Modi

Former Congress president and Congress MP from Wayanad Rahul Gandhi has again attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Congress leader attacked Prime Minister on the government over the border stand-off with China.

“Everybody believes in the capability and valour of the Indian army, except the PM: Whose cowardice allowed China to take our land,” Gandhi tweeted.

Everybody believes in the capability and valour of the Indian army. Except the PM: Whose cowardice allowed China to take our land. Whose lies will ensure they keep it. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 16, 2020

Gandhi and the Congress have been critical of the Union government over the handling of the situation on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China after 20 Indian Army soldiers, including an officer, were killed on June 15 by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley.

“We all are proud of our armed, paramilitary and police forces. We 1.3 billion Indians and all Congress workers are proud of them. Whenever there has been an attack on us, they have given a befitting reply to the attackers. But we must also think why our rulers are scared of taking China’s name. Today, on the Independence Day, when China has occupied our territory, every Indian should ask the government how it proposes to push the Chinese forces back and protect our territorial integrity. Why are those who are sitting in power scared of mentioning China’s name?,” Congress’ chief spokesperson, Randeep Singh Surjewala, said to reporters.