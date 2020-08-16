Man rapes 3 women to solve their problems under black magic claims !!!

Madhya pradesh ; A man molested two minor girls and raped three women after convincing them with the promise of solving their problems through “bewitching” in Narsinghpur district of Madhya Pradesh.

The accused, identified as Dharmendra Das alias Dharmendra Dubey (35),was recently arrested in connection with a different case. On Wednesday, three women approached the police and filed complaints against Dubey, accusing him of raping them after offering solutions to their problems through magical powers, which he claimed to possess. Two minor sisters have also lodged a molestation complaint against him. Police have registered a total of four FIRs- three for rape and one for molestation- against the accused.

Police said that Dubey is married and has a child. He has built a small temple within the premises of his house. People meet him there for solutions to their problems. Last week, police conducted a raid at his house after receiving a hint that he was sexually-exploiting women.

Dubey has been sexually utilising women for the last five years. More victims may lodge complaints against him in the coming days. Police seized two kilogrammes of marijuana from Dubey’s possession and arrested him.Police have also seized some objectionable photos and videos from his house during the raid,police stated.