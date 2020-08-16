“Revealed”; 12 unrecognized human skulls have created chaos in Mizoram !!!!

Mizoram; At a road construction site near the Mizoram-Tripura border remains of human skulls, bones, ornaments and pottery shards were found from a landslide. When the workers were clearing the rubble, they came across 12 skulls, several bones, ornaments which resemble earrings, a smoking pipe and bits and pieces of earthen pots.



Dr Lalrozama, Deputy Commissioner of Mamit district said he could not comment on all the objects but the skulls and bones were all “definitely human”. He added that the objects would be handed to the forensic department for examination on Saturday.

After the locals reported the findings at around 10 am on Friday, the police arrived at the site to retrieve the bones. Skeletal remains along with earthen pots — possibly of urn burials — have been discovered in or near Mizoram over the last year too. “We found such a site in Jampui hills, located in Tripura, close to the Mizoram border a few months ago as well as in two places about 20 km from Aizawl last year,” said Dr Sujeet Nayan, deputy superintending archaeologist of Archaeological Survey of India, Aizawl circle. He added that they had worked with experts from the Birbal Sahni Institute of Palaeobotany (BSIP) in Lucknow to determine the antiquity of the objects.