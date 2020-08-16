“Sikh families carry the burden of a wounded past” !!! Bollywood actor Angad Bedi opens up on 1984 riots

Actor Angad Bedi opens up on facing hardships during the 1984 riots, insisting he does not want to talk about his own struggles.



“We did not have a house to live in. We stayed in guest houses and houses of our friends.I have faced a lot of hardships in sports and because I was former Indian cricket captain’s son. I have been reviewed, I have been told off, but I know what my dad went through. It is not easy. We were even asked to leave Delhi and leave the country, if need be., from the top bureaucrats.It is all out in the open. There was a time when we even used to sleep in his office (Steel Authority of India, SAIL).” Angad Bedi has opened up on the tough times he and his cricketeer father Bishen Singh Bedi had to face during the 1984 riots.

“I still remember, we used to stay in a small flat in Delhi and I think during 84 riots…no after that. I think it was around Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination. Sikhs were again targeted and we were in danger but my father said ‘nothing doing, we were born to be Indians, we are living here. If they want to come and kill us, they can kill us ..he has been a very honest and upright man,” the actor added.