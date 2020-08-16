US President’s brother Robert Trump passes away!!! Ivanka Trump shares an emotional note on the sad demise.

Donald Trump’s younger brother, Robert Trump, died on Saturday night aged 71 after being hospitalised in New York.

Donald Trump’s children Ivanka and Eric have expressed sadness over the demise of their Uncle in Twitter.

Robert Trump was an incredible man – strong, kind and loyal to the core. Anyone who encountered him felt his warmth immediately. He will be deeply missed by our entire family. — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) August 16, 2020

He died just a day after Donald Trump visited him in the hospital. “It is with heavy heart I share that my wonderful brother, Robert, peacefully passed away tonight. He was not just my brother, he was my best friend. He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again. His memory will live on in my heart forever. Robert, I love you. Rest in peace,” Trump said in a statement.

Uncle Robert, we love you. You are in our hearts and prayers, always. — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) August 16, 2020

Robert, who was the youngest of the five Trump siblings,had remained close to the 74-year-old president who was born in 1948. Robert Trump had reportedly been hospitalised in the intensive care unit for several days that same month.

While usually avoiding the limelight, earlier this year Robert Trump unsuccessfully tried to block publication of a book by his niece Mary Trump, arguing that she was violating a non-disclosure agreement signed in 2001 after the settlement of her grandfather’s estate.