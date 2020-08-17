Alia Bhatt’s Sadak 2 trailer breaks yet another record on Youtube

Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt starrer Sadak-2 movie’s trailer, the new target of the anger against nepotism in Bollywood, has now received more than 1.1 crore dislikes and is now behind Justin Bieber’s song ‘Baby’ which had got 1.16 crore dislikes and the highest 1.8 crore dislikes for a video posted by YouTube itself, a rewind of the year 2018.

It is also currently the most disliked video in the country, surpassing Faisal Sheikh alias Faizu’s video on Youtube.

The trailer of the movie, which is directed and produced Mahesh Bhatt, was released on August 12. The movie’s trailer had received around 90 lakh dislikes within 48 hours of its release.

Although it is the third most disliked video on YouTube, it has already become number in dislike share. Out of total likes and dislikes, the trailer’s dislike share is 95%, while the rest 5% has liked it. In comparison, the YouTube rewind 2018 video’s dislike share is 86%, and the same for Justin Bieber’s video is 45%, which means it has more likes than dislikes.

Sadak 2 is a sequel of Mahesh Bhatt’s 1991 movie Sadak. The movie marked his return to direction after many years. The film will be released on August 28 on OTT platform HotStar.