Breaking News ; Hindustani Classical Vocalist passes away in US!!!

Padma Vibhushan Pandit Jasraj, the classical vocalist passed away today. He was 90 years old. Belonging to Mewati Gharana, he was active in music for about 80 years in his life.

He was in US during his end times.Pandit Jasraj began training as a vocalist at the age of 14, after renouncing tabla in reaction to how accompanists were treated at the time. In 1952 when he was 22 he performed his first stage concert as a vocalist in the court of King Tribhuvan Bir Bikram Shah of Nepal in Kathmandu. Before becoming a stage performer, Jasraj worked as a performing artist on the radio for several years.