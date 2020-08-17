Burqa-clad woman breaks Ganpati idols on floor in supermarket, video goes viral : Watch Here

A video of a burqa-clad woman furiously throwing Ganpati idols on the floor of a supermarket in Bahrain has gone viral on social media.

In the video, two burqa-clad women can be seen standing near an aisle where idols of Hindu God Ganpati are kept on the display ahead of the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi festival. One of the women picks up the idols and starts throwing them on the floor one by one, following which the idols shatter into pieces as the other woman records the incident on her mobile phone. The woman can be heard yelling at an attendant at the shop in Arabic.

OMG. OMG. OMG. What the hell is this happening in Bahrain? pic.twitter.com/SO3Els9KfK — |II| ?????? |II| @jsr? (@dineshjangid_OO) August 16, 2020

The woman raised objection over the Ganpati idols being sold in a Muslim country, saying “this is Mohamed ben Issa’s country, do you think he approved of this?”

“This is a Muslim country, correct?” the woman is heard saying to the man in the shop.

“Let us see who will worship these statues. Call the cops,” the other woman says.

The incident reportedly took place at a supermarket in the Juffair neighbourhood of Bahrain’s capital Manama.

The video is being widely shared by social media users in India, with netizens lambasting the citizens of the Middle Eastern country over the incident.