Coronavirus : Former Tourism Minister tests positive for Covid19

Kolkata : West Bengal’s former Tourism Minister and senior Trinamool Congress leader from Malda district, Krishnendu Narayan Chowdhury, tested corona positive on Monday.

The Trinamool leader has also been put in home quarantine under medical observation. Sources said that his family members are planning to admit him to a Kolkata hospital.

Bengali filmmaker Raj Chakraborty also tested positive for coronavirus on Monday and put in home quarantine.

“I have tested corona positive. In home quarantine right now,” he tweeted.

Chakraborty said that his father had been hospitalised recently but he had tested negative both times.

“Rest of my family members will be testing for Covid-19 too,” he said, adding that these are trying times.