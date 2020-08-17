Coronavirus : India’s Covid19 recovery cases cross 19 lakh mark

NEW DELHI : India’s Covid-19 fatality rate has fallen to 1.93%, among the lowest globally, the health ministry said on Sunday. The recovery rate stands at nearly 72%. India added 63,490 new coronavirus cases in a matter of 24 hours, taking the total tally to nearly 26 lakh, according to the health ministry’s update at 8:00 am on Aug. 16. This includes nearly 50,000 deaths and more than 18 lakh patients who have recovered..

Total number of confirmed coronavirus cases: 2,647,316

Active cases: 678,195

Cured/discharged/migrated: 1,918,076

Deaths: 51,045