Coronavirus : MLA tests positive for Covid-19, admitted at hospital

Karnataka’s BJP legislator Venkatareddy Mudnal has tested positive for coronavirus and has been admitted in a private hospital in the city, a party official said on Sunday.

“Mudnal, 63, gave his swab sample for testing at Yadgir on Saturday. As it turned positive, he came to the city earlier in the day and was admitted in Fortis hospital for treatment though he is asymptomatic,” the party official said.

Mudnal is the MLA from Yadgir.Mudnal, who participated in the 74th Independence Day celebrations at Yadgir on Saturday, has advised all who came in contact with him to take a Covid test and isolate themselves.

Heis the latest among scores of politicians to have been infected in the state over the last two months.

Janata Dal-Secular legislator Naganagouda Kandkur from Gurmatkal assembly segment, also in Yadgir district, had tested positive for the virus on August 5 and was admitted in a designated hospital at Yadgir for treatment.

BJP’s legislator Paranna Munavalli from Gangavathi in Koppal district also tested positive on July 19 but recovered from the infection recently.