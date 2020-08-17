Country’s first ”virtually produced movie” starring Prithviraj Sukumaran…!!!!

South Indian Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran on Monday announced that he is set to feature in a multilingual project touted to be India’s first film to be “shot completely in virtual production”.

Under Gokulraj Baskar’s concept and direction the movie will release in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.The title is yet be to finalised.The actor shared the first look of the film in Twitter, which features him as a warrior.

Though many short films were made during the lockdown, the Prithviraj-starrer claims to be the first movie which would be shot entirely under a virtual production.

“This is an exciting new chapter in the art and science of film making! So looking forward to this one! Changing times, newer challenges, innovative methods! And an epic story to tell! Stay tuned for updates!” the actor wrote.

Stay tuned for updates! @PrithviOfficial @PrithvirajProd @frames_magic #GokulrajBaskar pic.twitter.com/kzTc7LNvIN — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) August 17, 2020

The coronavirus brought about nationwide lockdown has forced theatres to remain shut since March and also put a pause in film and TV making across India.

The actor-producer will be next seen in the Malayalam survival drama, “Aadujeevitham”.