Covid-19 Updates: Recovery rate improves over 90%

The recovery rate from coronavirus infection has improved to 90 % . The Delhi government has informed this. The recovery rate in Delhi has improved to more than 90 per cent. The positivity rate in the last 24 hours stood at 6.08%.

In the last hours 652 new cases along with 1,310 recoveries and 8 deaths were reported. The death toll has reached at . 4,196.

The total infection tally has risen to 1,52,580 cases, of which 1,37,561 have recovered — a recovery rate of 90.15 per cent. There are 10,823 active cases, including 5,762 under home isolation.