Men arrested with drugs worth lakhs from Odisha!!!

Two men were arrested with 391 kg ganja (hashish) of value Rs 30 lakhs in Gajapati district of Odisha on Sunday, the police mentioned.

Earlier in July, over 1,000 kilograms of ganja was seized and two have been arrested by police within the Gajapati district.

The police mentioned that about 1,056 kilograms of ganja value Rs 50 lakh was seized from a truck carrying onions.According to the reports, the accused have been going to Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi from Udayagiri space of the district.