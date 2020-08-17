Over 100 Congress leaders wrote to Sonia Gandhi seeking leadership change, says Former Congress spokesperson

NEW DELHI : Sacked Congress leader Sanjay Jha said on Monday several lawmakers of the party have approached Sonia Gandhi with a request to bring in a change in the leadership and demanded transparent polls within the organisation.

“It is estimated that around 100 Congress leaders (including MP’s) , distressed at the state of affairs within the party, have written a letter to Mrs Sonia Gandhi, Congress President, asking for change in political leadership and transparent elections in CWC. Watch this space,” Jha tweeted.

The letter, mentioned by Jha, comes days after the Congress party tided over a month-long political crisis in Rajasthan triggered by a rebellion by Sachin Pilot. The 42-year-old Pilot and 18 rebel legislators had protested chief minister Ashok Gehlot’s style of functioning and alleged that Pilot was sidelined in the state government.

On July 14, Pilot was sacked from the posts of the deputy chief minister and the state Congress president after his revolt.

The Congress government won a floor test in the House, bolstered by the return of Pilot and his supporters to the party fold after a tumultuous month.

Jha was suspended for anti-party activities and breach of discipline in July after he backed Sachin Pilot, who was sacked as the deputy chief minister and removed as the Congress’ Rajasthan unit chief. The move came after Sanjay Jha put out a series of tweets in support of Pilot.

Before this, Jha was also sacked as the party spokesperson after he criticised the party leadership in an article.