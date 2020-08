The Tamil Nadu state government has decided to reopen retail liquor shops in Chennai from Tuesday. The liquor shops will function between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. and only 500 tokens will be issued daily. Customers will have to wear masks and maintain social distance.

Liquor shops had reopened across the state, except Chennai, on May 7 after 45 days. Liquor retail is a state monopoly run by the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation or popularly known as Tasmac.