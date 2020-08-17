Union minister Nitin Gadkari to lay foundation stone for Rs 3,000 crore highway projects Today

New Delhi: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will be laying the foundation stone of 13 National Highway Projects worth Rs 3000 crores in Manipur on Monday.

The event will be held in the presence of state Chief Minister N Biren Singh at 11.30 am.

“Manipur will progress on the path of development in new India. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Chief Minister of Manipur N Biren Singh will lay the foundation stone of National Highway Projects and will inaugurate Road Safety Project on Monday, 11.30 am on Monday,” Office of Nitin Gadkari tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Manipur government termed it as ‘a big day’ and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Act East policy.

“Tomorrow is a big day for Manipur! Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will lay the foundation stone of 13 National Highway Projects worth Rs 3000 crores and inaugurate a road safety project via video conferencing at 11:30 AM. Thanks, Hon’ PM Narendra Modi ji for the Act East policy,” Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh tweeted.