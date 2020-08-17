Breaking News ; Wrong tweet on the death of director Nishikant !!!!

Several news organisations also used Milap’s tweet to declare Nishikant Kamat dead. He is currently battling liver cirrhosis.

The hospital where Nishikant Kamat is undergoing treatment which confirmed that the director is alive but critical. Filmmaker Milap Zaveri on Monday tweeted to say that ‘Drishyam’ director Nishikant Kamat, who was battling liver cirrhosis, has died in Hyderabad. His tweet soon went viral and condolence messages started pouring in.

Several news organisations also used Milap’s tweet to declare Nishikant Kamat dead. However, within minutes of his wrong and insensitive tweet which was posted without any verification, Milap clarified to say that the director is, however, still in hospital and on ventilator.

Nishikant Kamat was being treated for chronic liver disease at the Asian Institute of Gastroenterology (AIG) Hospital in Gachibowli, Hyderabad. The filmmaker was hospitalised on July 31. The 50-year-old filmmaker made his Bollywood debut with ‘Mumbai Meri Jaan’ in 2008. He was also seen in a negative role ‘Rocky Handsome’. Meanwhile, he has directed movies like ‘Force’, ‘Lai Bhaari’, ‘Drishyam’, starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu.



Kamat is known for directing Bollywood films like the Ajay Devgn-Tabu starrer Drishyam, Irrfan Khan-starrer Madaari and the John Abraham-starrers Force and Rocky Handsome among others.