Actress Eesha’s Twitter account hacked

Eesha Rebba is one of the popular actress of Tollywood but she is yet to get her much needed break in her career. Eesha is also one of the active user of social media sites. Now according to the latest update, Eesha Rebba’ Twitter account has been hacked and the account is under blocking mode. This news is confirmed by Raagala 24 Gantallo actress herself as she took to her microblogging page and said, “ My Twitter account has been blocked and the message ‘“This account doesn’t exist” is being displayed.”

Earlier Bollywood Megastar Amitabh Bachchan aka Big B, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani and many others have been a victim of cyber crime in the past now it was the turn of Eesha Rebba.

On the work front, Eesha Rebba will be seen playing the female lead in a web series, which will be directed by Sampath Nandi’ associate Ashok. In this web series she will be seen essaying the role of a prostitute.