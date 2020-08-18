Bollywood Actor Akshay Kumar donates Rs 1 crore to Chief Minister’s relief fund

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday thanked actor Akshay Kumar for his contribution of Rs 1 crore towards the Assam flood relief. The Chief Minister took to Twitter to extend gratitude towards the star for always showing sympathy and support at the time of crisis. “Thank you @akshaykumar ji for your kind contribution of Rs 1 crore towards Assam flood relief. You have always shown sympathy and support during periods of crisis,” Sonowal tweeted.

“As a true friend of Assam, may God shower all blessings to you to carry your glory in the global arena,” his tweet further read.