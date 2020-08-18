Coronavirus : Chief Minister’s driver tests positive for Covid19
A driver of Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal’s office has reportedly tested positive for Covid-19.
Mintu Sarma, 28, a driver of the chief minister’s office (CMO) in Guwahati, tested positive for the virus on Monday in Mangaldai.
According to health department sources, Sarma, a resident of Prafulla Nagar area in Mangaldai, was down with fever.When Covid test was conducted, the results came out positive on Monday.
However, his wife and child reportedly tested negative.
Post Your Comments