Coronavirus : Chief Minister’s driver tests positive for Covid19

A driver of Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal’s office has reportedly tested positive for Covid-19.

Mintu Sarma, 28, a driver of the chief minister’s office (CMO) in Guwahati, tested positive for the virus on Monday in Mangaldai.

According to health department sources, Sarma, a resident of Prafulla Nagar area in Mangaldai, was down with fever.When Covid test was conducted, the results came out positive on Monday.

However, his wife and child reportedly tested negative.